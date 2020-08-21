Kathleen Dorazio
12/24/1946 - 8/14/2020
On Friday, August 14th, 2020, Kathleen Ann Dorazio, loving mother to one son and grandmother of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 73. Kathy was born on December 24th, 1946 in Providence, Rhode Island to Edward and Rita (Pichette) Doyle. She was a proud Mom to Michael J. Dorazio, USAF Veteran & married to Sherene Dorazio, both residing in San Antonio, Texas, and a very loving grandmother to Vincent, Gianna and Michael Jr. Kathy's grandchildren were her pride and joy. She also shared her love and leaves behind Aunts, Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, and many very close friends who were "family" to Kathy.
Kathy had a passion for animals and was a focused donor to many animal charities and was a focused pet owner to her "guys" and loved quiet time at home loving on both. She maintained a CAM License and was a dedicated Resort Manager at Traders Inn Beach Club for many years. Her legacy of focus at work, fun with family, and befriending those who were true to her until the very end are the attributes that helped capture the hearts of so many family & friends from Rhode Island to Florida. Kathy was also an avid music lover and in particular, a big fan of Neil Diamond. Kathy shared a camaraderie with the many other like fans of Mr. Diamond through Facebook and established a few friendships along the way. She was known for her love for a cup of coffee, her quick wit, her infectious laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit.
A small private memorial get-together for family and a few of her very close friends, will be held sometime in the near future. Kathy's wishes were to have her ashes and those of her mother's spread over the ocean, while those in attendance drink Champagne. Those wishes, will be fulfilled. In lieu of flowers, Kathy asked that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
made on behalf of Kathleen Dorazio.