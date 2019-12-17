|
Kathleen E. Miller
July 19, 1944 - Dec. 12, 2019
Kathleen E. Miller, 75 of Port Orange, Florida passed on December 12, 2019. Kathleen, daughter of John and Cora McNamee and step daughter of Mary Kathyrn Dewar McNamee. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alden Miller, their sons Michael (Eileen) Miller, and A.J.Alden (Lisabeth) Miller, three Grandchildren, Jared, Peyton, and Sydney Miller; sisters Jane (John) Lengyel, Joyce (Ken) Yowan, Mary Beth (Jack) Dewar, Nancy (John) Chiprich and many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly; Deceased: Kathleen Marciak. Kathleen was born and raised in Monongahela, Pa. She attended Transfiguration, Mon Valley Catholic HS and graduated from Monongahela High School in the class of 1962 . She attended West Virginia University, University of Pittsburgh and graduated from The College of the Canyons, Valencia, CA. She was an R.N. CPAN at Henry Mayo Clinic, Holy Cross Hospital, Tri City Medical Center and Atlantic Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was a past President of the San Diego Chapter and District 1 Director of PANAC. Kathleen loved to read, cruise and golf. She especially loved the people of Crane Lakes. She impacted the lives of many and her laugh and smile will live forever.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019