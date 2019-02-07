|
|
Kathleen Helen Kelly Brown
09/03/1948 - 01/29/2019
Ms. Brown graduated Averett College with a Bachelor's Degree in Merchandising in 1970. President of Delta Psi Omega- National Fraternity for Dramatic Arts. She founded Children's Theater of Danville, VA during college. A resident of Florida since 1977, she volunteered with Special Olympics and attended state and county games. Also, A charter member of Little Theater of Palm Coast. Of strong faith, Ms. Brown was a charter and active member of Shepherd of the Coast Lutheran Church in Palm Coast, FL. Ms. Brown is survived by her only child, Kelly Korkes; twin grandsons Gage & Tyler Korkes; grand daughter Killian Korkes; and older brother Edward T. Kelly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Palm Coast Lions Club Walk for the Blind, P.O. Box 350879, Palm Coast, FL 32135. Arrangements are being handled by Lohman Funeral Home, Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019