Kathleen M. Mearkle, 91, of Ormond Beach, passed away on March 17, 2019 at Flagler Heath and Rehabilitation Center in Bunnell, Florida. She was born on June 24, 1927 in Rainsburg, PA to the late Archie Jackson and Mildred (nee, Rawlings) Pennel. She lived in Everett, PA with her family until 1970 and then in 1990 they retired and moved to the Ormond Beach area. Kathleen enjoyed bowling and pinochle. Survivors include her three children, son, Tracy L. Mearkle of Everett, PA, daughter, Charlotte (William) Robinette of Mount Joy, PA and son, Haydn (Bryan S. Yoder) Mearkle of Ormond Beach, FL; sister, Dolores (Clyde) Shoemaker of Everett, PA; aunt, Marjorie Montgomery of Fort Ashby, WV; granddaughter, Charisse Robinette and two great-grandchildren, Andrew Pavelik and Mason Pavelik. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, T. Allen Mearkle in 2005. Memorial Donations may be made in her memory to The Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32124. A Service will be held at a later date at Bedford County Memorial Park in Bedford, PA. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019