Kathleen "Kitty" McCormick


Kathleen "Kitty" McCormick
Kathleen "Kitty" McCormick Obituary
Kathleen "Kitty" McCormick
4/23/1951 - 4/9/2019
"Ms. Kitty" passed away peacefully in her DeLand home on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:35pm. She was surrounded by her loved ones. Her love & spirit will continue to shine through her daughters Paula Burofsky & Kim Martin, daughter in-law Nikki Martin, grand-daughter Paige Martin & Step-daughter Kim Russell. Ms. Kitty was full of light - those who were touched by Ms. Kitty will always remember her positive spirit! She will be missed by many! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MeStrong or Halifax Hospice of Volusia County.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, 2019
