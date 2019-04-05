|
|
Kathleen Meagher McCaskill
12/15/1956 - 03/28/2019
Kathleen (Kip) McCaskill, 62, of New Smyrna Beach, died on Thursday, March 28 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center after a lengthy struggle with peritoneal cancer. Kip was born on December 15, 1956 in Baltimore City, Maryland. She graduated from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland in 1974. Kip moved to Daytona Beach, Florida in 1975 and shortly thereafter met Larry McCaskill, whom she married in September 1976. She and Larry had two sons, Sean McCaskill and Ian McCaskill, whom they raised in rural Edgewater, Florida. Kip and Larry would eventually move to Cary, North Carolina in 2006. They returned to the Daytona/New Smyrna Beach area of Florida to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Larry passed on April 15, 2013. In 1980 Kip was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Kip's devotion, loyalty and unwavering faith to Jehovah God, and her love of her fellow brothers and sisters filled her life with joy, and purpose. She shared many amazing memories with her spiritual brothers and sisters in three states, Florida, North Carolina, and Colorado, and in Tijuana, Mexico. She once explained to her younger brother who had marveled at the welcome they received in Mexico: "These are my Witness brothers and sisters. We welcome each other anywhere in the world." In addition to her sons, Sean and his wife Rebekah, and Ian and his wife Shannon, Kip is survived by her parents, Mark Meagher of Morrisville, NC and Patricia Meagher of Silver Spring, MD. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Marin McCaskill, Dillon McCaskill, Brayden McCaskill, Fallon McCaskill, Dax McCaskill, Kaiya Silvernail, and her dearest and devoted friend and her husband Lynda Lea and Rob Frontiero, and her seven siblings, Mark Meagher, Terry Meagher, Tim Meagher, Rob Meagher, Chris Meagher, Bridget Meagher Camardi, and Colleen Meagher Hobbs. Most will remember Kip by her faith, her playfulness, her curiosity, and her generosity. Those who knew her best cannot forget her energy, single-mindedness, and fierce determination in pursuit of her goals. Chief among these goals were learning, loving others, and serving Jehovah. She used every opportunity to share her future hope with others. The promise from Jehovah God found at Acts 24:15, a "resurrection of the righteous and unrighteousness" to earth where Jehovah will fulfill the desire of every living thing. Psalms 145:16. Her memorial will be held April 13th 2p.m at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 175 Sugar Mill Dr., New Smyrna Beach, Fl. 32168.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019