1/1
Kathleen "Kitty" Mose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kitty" Mose
03/09/1953 - 10/25/2020
Kathleen "Kitty" Perrault Mose, 67 years old, passed away on October 25, 2020. Kitty was born to Ray and Colleen Perrault on March 9, 1953. She was the oldest child with 4 brothers and sisters: Joe, Jeff, Patty, and Lynette. She grew up in a large, loving family. She moved from Minnesota to Florida with a friend as a young adult where she met her husband Thomas Mose. They were married in 1984 and spent 36 happy years together. Their marriage has been filled with love and laughter. She had two daughters, Rachel Mose and Melissa Schlesinger (Philip). Kitty lived a great life and has enjoyed every minute of it. There will be a celebration of life at their home for their family and close friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved