Kathleen "Kitty" Mose

03/09/1953 - 10/25/2020

Kathleen "Kitty" Perrault Mose, 67 years old, passed away on October 25, 2020. Kitty was born to Ray and Colleen Perrault on March 9, 1953. She was the oldest child with 4 brothers and sisters: Joe, Jeff, Patty, and Lynette. She grew up in a large, loving family. She moved from Minnesota to Florida with a friend as a young adult where she met her husband Thomas Mose. They were married in 1984 and spent 36 happy years together. Their marriage has been filled with love and laughter. She had two daughters, Rachel Mose and Melissa Schlesinger (Philip). Kitty lived a great life and has enjoyed every minute of it. There will be a celebration of life at their home for their family and close friends.



