Kathleen P. Jenkins
December 21, 2019
Surrounded by loved ones, Kathleen (Kay) P. Jenkins died peacefully at home on December 21 at the age of 98. She was predeceased by husband George L. Jenkins in 1980. Kay was born in Fayetteville, West Virginia, the eighth of nine children, to Henry D. and Tacy C. Propps. She earned a biology degree at Berea college in Berea, Kentucky. It was there she met her future husband, George. George and Kay married in 1944 and moved to DeLand in 1948 so George could pioneer and nurture a physics department at Stetson University. The couple had two children and in 1951 moved to Lexington, Kentucky where George earned a Ph.D. in nuclear physics. The family moved back to DeLand in 1953 where George continued building Stetson's physics department and Kay raised the children. During these child-rearing years, Kay sewed the children's clothing, was a Girl Scout troop leader, and took continuing education classes as diverse as painting, physics, and ceramics at Stetson. In 1961 Kay began teaching 7th grade science at what was then DeLand Junior High School. She continued teaching life science at DeLand schools until her retirement in 1984. Many who grew up in DeLand will remember Mrs. Jenkins' science class. After her retirement from Volusia Schools, Kay, a life-long learner, studied Spanish, mastered the computer, researched and documented her and George's genealogy, tutored Spanish speakers at the library and at local schools, taught line dancing, delivered meals on wheels, volunteered at First Presbyterian church and traveled. Her grandchildren, who called her "KK", remember her instilling in them an appreciation for and love of nature and satirical comedy (Saturday Night Live, Wayne's World, etc.). Kay is survived by daughter Carolee Kent, DeLand; son George Jenkins Jr. (Ann) DeLand; grandchildren Stephen Kent, Longwood; Meredith Kent, Deltona; Leila Jenkins (Jacksonville Beach); Gideon Jenkins (Theresa)Jacksonville Beach; great grandchildren Hudson Jenkins, Bryce Jenkins and Mila Jenkins, all of Jacksonville Beach and several nieces and nephews. Per Kay's wishes, there will be no formal service. The family will privately celebrate her life on the St. Johns River where she and George spent many happy hours. Donations may be made in her memory to Berea College, CPO 2216, Berea, Kentucky 40404.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019