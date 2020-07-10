1/
Kathleen Probst McGann
1941 - 2020
Kathleen Probst McGann
February 8, 1941 - May 16, 2020
Kathleen left us after a long illness. She is survived by her partner - in business and love - of over 20 years, Patsy DeVito, Airport Auto & Upholstery. She is also survived by 6 family members: brothers Thomas, John, Robert, Peter and Gene Probst; sister Patricia Cinelli; children Barabra Volpe (Leon), Audra Bettinicci, Joseph Volpe, all of Island Park, NY. You can envision Kathleen driving her pride and joy red Corvette convertible to bowling twice a week, or to the Elk's Club or Italian American Club, both of which she was a member. We will all miss her intellect for Jeopardy and trivia and her honesty and general great way about her. -Finally at Peace-

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
