|
|
Kathleen (Sue) S. Palmer
April 4, 1923 - October 6, 2019
Kathleen (Sue) S. Palmer born April 4th, 1923 in Hartland, Vermont, passed away in her sleep on October 6th, 2019. She was 96 years old. Sue attended Winsor High School in Vermont and was raised by her grandmother, Eva Davis Stillson, along with a multitude of aunts and uncles. In 1944 Sue married Rodney A. Palmer of Cornish, New Hampshire. Together they raised five children and lived abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina and London, England. Sue enjoyed trips with her family and friends and traveled extensively throughout South America and Europe; also visiting the Pacific and Caribbean Islands, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Romania and Israel. Sue was a strong and generous woman instilling lasting values in those she loved. She was known in the community for her smile and upbeat attitude. Sue was a gifted interior decorator who enjoyed transforming old houses into magnificent homes (and we enjoyed living in them!) Although a long-term resident of Lake Helen, Florida, she always called Vermont her home. Sue will be deeply missed, as with all her generation. Her passing leaves a hole in our lives that is now filled with special memories. Sue's oldest child, son Campbell (Cam) E. Palmer, passed in 2018 from cancer. Sue is survived by daughters Rodeen E. Palmer, Kathleen A. Palmer, Holly G. Palmer and son Brian M. Palmer. She is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. In Loving Memory to The Vermonter. A memorial service is planned for family and friends in Hartland ,Vermont this coming spring. Sue was a strong supporter of many charities. Her favorite was education for Native American children: St Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019