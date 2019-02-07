|
|
Kathryn Ash Bray
02/22/1932 - 02/04/2019
Kathryn Ash Bray, 86, of Ormond Beach, passed away on February 4, 2019 surrounded by her family, at Advent Health Daytona Beach. She was born February 22, 1932 in Oak Hill, Florida to Iris B and Mary Iva Lee Ash and was stepdaughter to Eugene Liaci. She graduated from Mainland High School, Daytona Beach in 1950. Kathryn was a beautiful person both inside and out, and was crowned Miss Ormond Beach two times and 3rd runner up in the Miss Southland Contest. Kathryn worked for Florida Hospital until retirement and then went on to help in the family business, L.W. Bray Construction Co. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend. She enjoyed family events and traveling to Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her husband, L.W. Bray Sr. (Bill), her son Bill Bray, Jr and brother Ray Ash. Kathryn is survived by her brother Ronald (Wendy) Ash, children; Ross Bray (Rosemary), Kelly Bray Bodiford (Mack); grandson Allen (Kerrianne) Arnold, Jr.; granddaughters, Alana Arnold, Brittany Lane (Stephen) Coston, Rebecca (Manu) Bhardwaj, and Paulina VanderWiere; great grandchildren, Bray Sipley, Nathan Key, Peyton Arnold, Matthew Coston, Trishna and Logan Bhardwaj. Kathryn will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, February 11th, at 2:00 p.m., at Cardwell Baggett & Summers, 301 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL, with a visitation being held at 1:30pm. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019