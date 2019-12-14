|
|
Kathryn Cordaro-Montesano
01/24/1951 - 12/03/2019
Kathryn Cordaro Montesano, 68, Daytona Beach, Florida, passed on December 03, 2019, after a short illness. Kathy, was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, to Dominic and Dorothy Cordaro. Kathy grew up in Daytona Beach and attended Central Junior High and Mainland High School. After high school, Kathy was a stay at home mom to her children, Shannon and Shawn Livingston. In 1982, Kathy began a career in the packaging and shipping industry at PKG's of Ormond Beach where she worked for many years. Kathy was a dedicated employee but more importantly she was dedicated to her family. Kathy will be sorely missed and leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty and friendship to all who knew her. Kathy was predeceased by her parents Dominic and Dorothy Cordaro, her son, Shawn Livingston and her sister, Beverly Cordaro Bury. Kathy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard (Rick) Montesano, her step mother, Joyce Cordaro, a daughter, Shannon Buchanan Livingston, a son, Jason Montesano and sisters, Louana Cordaro, Brenda Platt (Gary), Sherry Kay Carbonell, grandchildren, Bradley, Justin and Dylan as well as several nieces, nephews and many close friends. A celebration of life service will be held on December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. @ Tomoka Christian Church, Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019