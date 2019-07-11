|
|
KATHRYN HUNT GREEN
05/12/29 - 07/02/19
On Tuesday July 2nd, 2019, at 90 years of age, Kathryn Hunt Green was peacefully promoted into the service of the Lord.
Kay was born at home in Dayton, Ohio in 1929, attended McKinley High School and undertook nurses training at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN.
In 1949 she married Doctor Gayle J Hunt, an Army Medical Corps veteran of WWII and remained by his side until his passing 25 years later. They raised two children, Roger Hunt, professional musician and composer and Constance Sue Hunt (Higgs), former adjunct professor of English at ERAU.
At the age of 50, Kay completed her nursing education and attained the title of Registered Nurse, working at Ormond Memorial Hospital and performing home health care until her retirement at age 72.
In later years, she met and married Clarence Green, hotel Chef and Army veteran of WWII. Adding vibrancy to her life, they spent too few years together before his passing a short time later.
Kay enjoyed the outdoors and her green thumb was manifested in the many colorful flowers, fruits and vegetables situated around her yard in Daytona Beach Shores. She walked literal miles near daily on the beach; even after knee replacement. It was this indomitable spirit that led her to once declare, "I'm an Indiana farm girl and I'm going to die in my house with my boots on!" Instead, the Lord blessed her with the most genuine compassionate care from her extended family at Pat's Loving Care ALF in Port Orange and she was continually supported and ministered to by her church family at Crosswalk Church in Daytona Beach. Her life was made immeasurably better by both.
Kathryn is survived by her children and her three granddaughters, Rachel and Rebecca Hunt. and Jena Melissa Greco (Bumb). She is further survived by her step-son, Joe hunt and niece Susie Hunt of Florida.
Memorial Services will be held at CrossWalk Church at 1016 Clearwater Rd. Daytona Beach, Fl 32114 on Sunday July 14th, at 2pm with reception to follow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 11 to July 13, 2019