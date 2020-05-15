Kathryn Knight
October 28, 1950 - May 4, 2020
Kathryn "Kitty" Knight, 69, of Ormond Beach, passed away May 4th, at home following a courageous 3 year battle with ALS. She was born October 28th, 1950, in Keene, NH, to Leslie and Alice Knight. She grew up in Marlborough, NH, graduating from Marlborough High School. She then attended Plymouth State College. She moved to the Ormond Beach, FL area in 1983.
Kitty worked for many years as an office manager for Information Management Services. Kitty was an avid reader, who loved mysteries. She adored her grandchildren. Kitty was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, Leslie Knight Jr.
Kitty is survived by her husband of 14 years, Bucky Greene, her daughters, Erin (Dr. Brent) Fulton of Ormond Beach and Megan (Lt. Col. Matthew) Smith of Bethesda, MD., and her grandchildren, Brent Fulton Jr., Henry Fulton, Adelae Fulton, Patrick Smith, Lucille Fulton and Charlie Smith. Services will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Halifax Health Hospice https://www.halifaxhealth.org/services-treatments/our-services/hospice-care/giving or Florida ALS Association http://webfl.alsa.org/site/PageNavigator/FL_7_donate.html
Arrangements are under the care of Baldwin Brothers, 1185 W. Granada Blvd. #11, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.