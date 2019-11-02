Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church
Flagler Beach, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn McColgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Marie McColgan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Marie McColgan Obituary
Kathryn Marie McColgan
October 22, 2019
Kathryn Marie McColgan, 60, of Bunnell, FL, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. She is survived by her children, Joseph Ryan McColgan, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Jenifer McColgan Dewing, St Augustine, FL. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Flagler County School District for 20 years. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00PM at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, Flagler Beach. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flagler County Education Foundation.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -