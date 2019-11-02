|
|
Kathryn Marie McColgan
October 22, 2019
Kathryn Marie McColgan, 60, of Bunnell, FL, passed away on October 22, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. She is survived by her children, Joseph Ryan McColgan, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Jenifer McColgan Dewing, St Augustine, FL. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Flagler County School District for 20 years. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, 2019, 1:00PM at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church, Flagler Beach. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Flagler County Education Foundation.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019