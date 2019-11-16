|
|
Kathryn McCormick
November 11, 2019
Kathryn McCormick of Flagler Beach passed away peacefully at home on November 11, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born and raised on a farm in South Carolina in 1926.
Mrs. McCormick moved to Daytona Beach in 1956. Mrs. McCormick and her late Husband James, owned and operated the McCormick Men's Wear store in the Westgate Shopping Center until 1971. She then worked for Belk-Lindsey in Bellair Plaza and worked her way up to Asst. Store Manager until her Retirement in 1996.
Mrs. McCormick loved to go Fishing at Lake George and on the beach. Gardening was her second favorite hobby. She was predeceased by her husband James and daughter Brenda.
She is survived by her son James, two Grandsons Jeremy and Matthew, one Nephew Jason, eight Nieces, Roxanne, Terri Lynn, Dedra, Kristen, Virginia, Janet, Felicia and Patricia.
A Celebration of her life is being planned for early December. For the date and details please send an email to [email protected]
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019