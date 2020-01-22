|
Kathy Gray
August 18, 1954 - January 15, 2020
Kathy Gray age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at Fish Memorial Hospice Unit in Orange City, FL.
She was born August 18, 1954 in Rochester NY to Jane and Ronald Cramer. She graduated from DeLand High School in 1972.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years Cecil P. Gray. Also surviving are her three daughters Tara (John Brown), Trisha (Jason Miller), Andrea (Donny Millett), two sisters Loretta Kuykendall and Diane Martin, a niece Melanie Matthews, a nephew Troy Kuykendall and her five grandchildren Cayden Brown, Tyson Brown, Seth Miller, Alissa Miller and Weston Millett, whom she adored with all of her heart.
Family and friends are invited to join us at her Celebration of Life on March 7th, 2020 from 2-5pm at the Elks Club of DeLand 614 S Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
In our Mother's honor please make donations to Fish Memorial Hospice Unit @ 1055 Saxon Blvd Orange City FL 32763.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020