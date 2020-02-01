|
|
Kathy Szwed
January 23, 2020
Kathy Szwed, resident of Palm Coast, entered into rest January 23, 2020. Kathy was born in Burlington, New Jersey to Charles and Marie Price. She is survived by her loving partner Fred Szwed and loving daughters Joslin Bowers and Shannon Bowers. She is further survived by her 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Kathy loved to volunteer and was often seen helping at hospice, at the shelter for battered women and at the Palm Coast Elks. Kathy was loved by many and will be deeply missed. The Visitation is on February 7th at Craig-Flagler Palms from 10 am -12pm with a funeral service to follow. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Elks for a service at 1pm with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020