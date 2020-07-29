Kay (Trad) Collins
05/26/1928 - 07/28/2020
Kay (Trad) Collins, age 92, passed away at home Tuesday 07/28/2020. Kay is survived by her husband, Richard, and siblings Ann (Milholland) of Sarasota FL, Lou Trad of Jacksonville FL, Jeannette (Anderson) of Atlanta GA, Charles Trad of Flagler Beach, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Kay was predeceased by both parents and her brothers Pete, Mike, Sam, and her sister Martha. Prior to retirement, Kay worked for the Holly Hill Chamber of Commerce and the City of Holly Hill, FL. Kay will be truly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice
in Kay's name as there will not be a memorial service at this time.