Kay Green


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kay Green Obituary
Kay Green
10/17/1943 - 04/25/2019
Funeral Services for Mrs. Kay Frances Owen Green, 75, Daytona Bch, who passed on April 25, 2019, will be 3 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at RJ Gainous Funeral Home. Calling hours will be from 5-8 PM, today (Fri, May 3) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 1:30 PM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday. Mrs. Green was born on October 17, 1943 in Lakeland, GA. She was educated in the public schools of Volusia County. She retired from Days Inn International. She enjoyed cooking, playing Bid Whiz, family Gatherings, and AMVETS. She leaves fond memories with her children: Willie Davis (Monica), David Gervin, Tracy Gervin Johnson (Willie), Christine Gervin Mitchell (Ed) and Tyrone Patterson; a sister: Katie Thigpen; a brother: Sammy Lee Watson. She also leaves to cherish her memory: 15 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Kay was preceded in death by a son: Celester Owens; a daughter: Loliter Clayton; sisters: Lillie Mae Smith, Minnie "Moe" Watson, Johnnie Janvier; and a brother: Frank Smith. Share condolences at www.rjgainousfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
