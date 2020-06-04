Kay MasonApril 11, 1941 - June 1, 2020Kay (Anderson) Mason, age 79, of Edgewater, passed away peacefully Monday evening, June 1,2020 at her home. Born in Alva, Oklahoma to Ralph and Helen (White) Anderson, she met her husband Frank in Wichita, Kansas. They moved to Southern California where Kay was a mother and a housewife, worked for Rockwell in the Space Shuttle Program and owned and ran a quilt store. Kay spent her early retirement in Sedalia and Sparta, Missouri. Following the death of her husband of 50 years in 2016, she relocated to Fla to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. Kay was a longtime member of the Azure Verde Chapter of the Embroiderers' Guild of America, involved with 4H and was a member of the Springfield Mo. Hospitality club, New Smyrna Garden Club, Pelican Piece Maker Quilt Guild, and the Spruce Creek Quilt Guild. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, sewing and crafts. She spent her mornings with her cat Firefly watching the numerous birds in her back yard. Survivors include her daughter, Patti (Larry) Norman of Edgewater; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Norman, of Edgewater and Heather (Dan) Bugyi and her great grandson Logan Bugyi, of Gainesville, and brother-in-law Jim Mason of St. Petersburg Fl. To honor Mrs. Mason's wishes there will be no public viewing or graveside service, she will be interred in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129.