Kay R Jones
March 29, 1947 - April 4, 2020
Kay Robinson Jones went to be with the Lord April 4, 2020. Born and raised in DeLand, Florida, she graduated from DeLand High School in 1965. Kay retired from Express Printing with more than 20 years of service. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Jones Buscher (Paul) and Michelle Jones Wilson (Walter), her grandsons Joshua and Jacob Buscher, and her granddaughter, Alexis Wilson, all of DeLand, Florida. Private family memorial to be held. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020