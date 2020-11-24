Keith G. JonesJanuary 7, 1951 - November 17, 2020Keith G. Jones, 69, passed away November 17, 2020 in Ormond Beach, FL. He was born January 7, 1951 in Easton, PA, to Anita (Rapp) and James G. Jones. He lived his childhood in Easton and graduated from Easton Area High in 1968 where he played varsity tennis for three years. Four years later he graduated from Kutztown University with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. While at Kutztown, he was captain of the tennis team and was awarded the Most Valuable Player award his Junior and Senior years.Following his graduation from Kutztown, Keith moved to Peru, Vermont with his wife-to-be, Marilyn Irving. While in Vermont, he completed his Master's degree at Castleton University and taught school in Danby, Vermont for a few years. During the summers, Keith was the tennis pro at the Dorset Field Club, Dorset, VT, and the Village Inn in Landgrove, VT. In 1978, Keith and Marilyn Irving were married, and they enjoyed the beauty of the Vermont seasons by biking, trout fishing, and skiing, while both working as teachers.In 1980 Keith was offered a unique opportunity and changed careers to resort management. The hospitality field would be his life's work for the next 35 years. His numerous management positions would take him and his family to select locations including Kentucky, Sea Isle City, NJ, Key West, St. Augustine, and Ormond Beach, FL.Keith loved the outdoors and had a passion for cycling, kayaking, fishing, and playing sports. He coached little league baseball for many years, and he considered one of his greatest accomplishments his starting and serving as commissioner of an AYSO soccer league on Big Pine Key. He was proud that many boys and girls started their soccer play in the youth program and went on to play in high school and college.Besides playing competitive tennis for 50+ years, he was also an accomplished golfer. While living in the Florida Keys, he won the Key West Golf Club championship in 2005. Later in life while living in the Ormond Beach area, he enjoyed playing in the GVTL, the Greater Volusia Tennis League, for many years.One of Keith's greatest joys was traveling. Traveling extensively through Central America and the Caribbean, he especially loved Costa Rica and owned 11 acres in the Osa Peninsula and dreamed of retiring there. Within the last few years, Keith enjoyed extended bike trips through Italy and Spain.Keith leaves behind a son, Matthew Jones of Austin, TX, Matthew's wife, Erin, and grandchildren, Blake and Andi Lee. Also surviving him are two sisters, Kathy Corbett of Chestnut Hill, PA and Keely Yetter of Jefferson Township, PA. He was predeceased by a brother, Kent Jones, and a son, Stephen Jones, who died tragically in a diving accident in the Florida Keys at the age of 16.Keith loved life and had many friends all over the country. He spent his last few years with his loving partner, Bonnie Strutton, with whom he shared many wonderful adventures together. Bonnie lovingly cared for him through his short but courageous battle with ALS.In lieu of a memorial service due to Covid-19, please do a random act of kindness, lend a helping hand, or encourage someone. Do this in memory of Keith, as he was that type of person who did these things all the time.