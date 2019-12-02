Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deltona Memorial Funeral Home
1295 Saxon Blvd
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 775-4260
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Osborne Obituary
Keith Osborne
04/08/1934 - 11/24/2019
Keith Aubrey Osborne, 85, of DeBary, FL, passed from this life on November 24, 2019. He was born on the Island of Barbados on April 8, 1934 to the late Aubrey Byron and Lyna Lamonte Osborne. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Leota Osborne, his extended family and many friends and acquaintances. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday December 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1295 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763. A visitation will be held on Friday December 6 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, located at 23 Dogwood Trail, DeBary, FL 32713 from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. A graveside committal will immediately follow mass at Deltona Memorial Gardens, located at 1295 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763. To view Mr. Osborne's full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -