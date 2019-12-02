|
Keith Osborne
04/08/1934 - 11/24/2019
Keith Aubrey Osborne, 85, of DeBary, FL, passed from this life on November 24, 2019. He was born on the Island of Barbados on April 8, 1934 to the late Aubrey Byron and Lyna Lamonte Osborne. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Leota Osborne, his extended family and many friends and acquaintances. A visitation is scheduled for Thursday December 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the Deltona Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1295 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763. A visitation will be held on Friday December 6 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, located at 23 Dogwood Trail, DeBary, FL 32713 from 12:00 – 1:00 P.M. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 P.M. A graveside committal will immediately follow mass at Deltona Memorial Gardens, located at 1295 Saxon Boulevard, Orange City, FL 32763. To view Mr. Osborne's full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.deltonamemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019