Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith Rollins

September 7, 2020

A celebration of life for Keith, age 51, of PO, FL, who passed away on 9/7/20 will be held at Crabby Joe's, 3701 S Atlantic Ave., D.B.S. on 11/7/20 at 1pm. He will be truly missed. Survived by Pam Price, fiancé; brother Michael & sister-in-law Penny & his furbabies.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store