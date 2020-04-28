|
|
|
Kelly C. Nichols Waiwaiole
October 16, 1967 - April 19, 2020
Waiwaiole, Kelly C. Nichols, 52, South Daytona as written by her son, Nick Hall. I know many of you knew my mom, as she was always willing to help any of my friends if she could, she'd bail any of us out of trouble at the drop of a hat. She lost a long fight to an extreme case of pneumonia early Sunday morning at Advent Hospital, Daytona Beach. My mom was tough and she had a wild and free sprint. She was always proud of my brothers and I. Her sarcasm was top notch. She also had a great capacity for love and kindness, and she will always be dearly missed by all of us. You are with your best friend Lani Wade, Nan and Pop (Captain Fran Sauers and Millie Sauers of Port Orange) Mick Nichols her brother who passed in 2017, her uncles Jim and Tom Sauers. She is survived by her husband of 24 years Kelii of South Daytona, 3 sons, Nick Hall, Gainesville, FL, Kanoa and Keahi Waiwaiole of South Daytona, her mother and stepfather, Bob and Christine Thompson, South Daytona, aunt Carla Sauers of Allandale, FL, step-sisters Cheryl Smith, Port Orange and Dwalia Alvira of Chula Vista, CA and several nieces and nephews. We would like to thank everyone who has reached out to our family so far and advise there is no service planned at this time, it will be announced at a later date. We Love You Mom. Alavon is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020