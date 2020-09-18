Kelly Lee McCloud

June 17, 1969 - August 24, 2020

Born June 17, 1969 - Deceased in Clay County at 6:50pm on August 24, 2020 at the age of 51. Born and raised in Daytona Beach Florida. Work at Eral Shell Quick Stop Car wash on Martin Luther King. Leaving behind a daughter Zhane McCloud, a son Joshua Cummings-McCloud and a grandson Nassir Frost. Leaving behind his sisters and brothers Marvella Plummer, Lutricia McCloud, Theodore McCloud , Nathaniel McCloud Jr., Frank McCloud, Rayfeild McCloud, Edmond McCloud, and Samantha McCloud, (Thena and Bruce Barr)all of Daytona beach and many more loved ones. Along with being a fifth generation uncle he has left a host of nieces and nephews. The services will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday September 19 at his cousin Sharlene&Tony Barhoo at 950 Derbyshire Rd, Daytona Beach Florida, 32117 The Living Faith church. For friends and family the reception will be held by Larry Daniels Jr. and Edward Richinson on Fulton St.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store