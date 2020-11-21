1/1
Kelly White
1960 - 2020
July 13, 1960 - November 12, 2020
Kelly Benedict White was born on July 13, 1960, in Daytona Beach, FL, to the late Donald J. and Elaine M. White. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 12, 2020. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Wendy Ellis White. Kelly is survived by his son, Christopher White (Amber) and his beloved dog, Maggie; as well as brothers Donald J. White, Jr. (Linda) and Kevin M. White; and sisters Kathleen W. Linton, and Teresa Auch (Michael). In addition, there are numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews, members of the Ellis family, and many friends and co-workers. He was pre-deceased by brother-in-law Chris Linton; and his sister Debbie and her husband, Gary Miller. Kelly was a graduate of Mainland High School, Class of 1979. During his time at Mainland, he participated in band, playing the trumpet. He was also a marching band member. After graduation he worked in the family business, White Acres Nursery. A licensed, certified pest control operator, he performed pest control in addition to his landscaping duties and irrigation work. Kelly held a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and transported large equipment and trees. He was later employed by Middleton Pest Control for fourteen years. His attention to detail made him a customer favorite. Ready for a change, Kelly turned his attention to irrigation work. He joined his brother, Kevin, in business as an irrigation and landscape lighting specialist. Kelly possessed a lifelong love of learning and was quite the history buff. He also pursued hunting and fishing in his spare time. A memorial service will be held at The Basilica of St. Paul, Daytona Beach, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately afterward at Riverside Pavilion, 3431 South Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL, 32129. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Humane Society.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

