Kenneth & Patricia Stuckey

Kenneth was born in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on January 27, 1923. He was a Corporal in the US Marine Corp during WW II, he also worked at Cape Canaveral, and was the Senior Building Inspector for Ormond Beach, FL for many years. Ken was a charter member of Calvary Christian Center in Ormond Beach, FL.

Patricia (Pat) Cummings Stuckey was born in Eldorado, IL on September 17, 1935. Pat worked as an accountant at Cape Canaveral and that is where she met Kenneth. They married February 28, 1963.. Between the two of them they have four living children: Kenneth Jr., Patricia (Trish), Carolyn, and Stephen Kent. After Kenneth retired they set out to see the world, travelling all over the US & Canada and several places overseas. They also loved to play dominos and cards.

Funeral services will be held June 26, 2020 at 9:30 am at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery 5525 US 1 Mims, FL. Memorial service will be held later that day at 5:00 pm in the chapel at Calvary Christian Center 1687 W. Granada Blvd. Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers please make donations in their name to Halifax Health Hospice.



