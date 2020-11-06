Kenneth C Wenzel

Sep. 26, 1963 - Oct. 12, 2020

Kenneth C Wenzel, 57, passed away on October 12, 2020 at home surround by his family. He was born in Troy, New York where he met the love of his life, Marianne. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Fitzpatrick; his father, Richard L Wenzel and his sister, Lori Gailor. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marianne Wenzel; stepdaughter Melanie Banks, Daytona Beach; grandchildren Jack Banks, James Banks and Jada Banks, Daytona Beach. Sisters Debbie Dobert (Kirk), Palm Coast, Diane Aylward, Frisco, TX, Brenda Terenas, Bath, New York and a brother, Richard Wenzel, Bath, New York; stepfather Thomas Fitizpatrick, Ormond Beach, FL, also nieces and nephews and several close friends. Ken was a master carpenter and chief engineer; he loved what he did. He loved his family and loved going to church He loved to watch nascar and football. He is at peace, no more pain; he is with his lord and savior. He will truly be missed by all. There will be a service held at Grace Lutheran Church, 338 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. A reception will be held at the home in Ormond Beach. Thank you to Vitas Hospice and a special thank you to Sue Underwood.



