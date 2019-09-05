|
|
Kenneth Clayton Parker
1933 - Aug. 26, 2019
On August 26, 2019, Kenneth C. Parker, beloved husband and father, left this world after 86 years to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A resident of Deland, Florida, he was born in 1933 in Goochland, Virginia to Annie Ruth and Kenneth John Parker. An Army veteran, he moved to Florida in 1971 and retired in 1996 after 25 years as a residential property appraiser with the Orange County Appraisers Office. Known to his many friends as "Ken", he never met a stranger and was an avid fisherman, and a NASCAR and Florida Gator fan. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Henley. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janette; sister, Norma "Pete" Warriner; brother-in-law, George Warriner; sons, Dale, Lowery, and Jeff Parker; daughter, Rita Smith; stepdaughter, Jeannie Henry and stepson, Richard Graham. He also leaves ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10:00 am, at Life Point Community Church in Deland, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019