Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Life Point Community Church
Deland, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Clayton Parker


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Clayton Parker Obituary
Kenneth Clayton Parker
1933 - Aug. 26, 2019
On August 26, 2019, Kenneth C. Parker, beloved husband and father, left this world after 86 years to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A resident of Deland, Florida, he was born in 1933 in Goochland, Virginia to Annie Ruth and Kenneth John Parker. An Army veteran, he moved to Florida in 1971 and retired in 1996 after 25 years as a residential property appraiser with the Orange County Appraisers Office. Known to his many friends as "Ken", he never met a stranger and was an avid fisherman, and a NASCAR and Florida Gator fan. Ken was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Henley. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janette; sister, Norma "Pete" Warriner; brother-in-law, George Warriner; sons, Dale, Lowery, and Jeff Parker; daughter, Rita Smith; stepdaughter, Jeannie Henry and stepson, Richard Graham. He also leaves ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10:00 am, at Life Point Community Church in Deland, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now