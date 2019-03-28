Home

Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
901 Dr Mary Mcleod Bethune Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 253-1651
Kenneth Cotton Obituary
Kenneth Cotton
07/29/1966 - 03/18/2019
Kenneth Cotton was born July 29, 1966 in Daytona Beach, FL to the late James Cotton and Rebecca Cotton. He attended local schools in Volusia County. He gave his life to the LORD and joined Emanuel Church of The Living God under the leadership of Pastor Anthony Graham. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed family time. Left to cherish him was his mother: Rebecca Cotton, sister: Michelle Cotton, Brothers: Michael Cotton and Richard Cotton of Daytona Beach, FL. There will be a viewing Friday, March 29th, 2019 at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 6pm-8pm, 901 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL. He will have a Memorial service on Saturday March 30th, 2019 at Emanuel Church of The Living God, 54th South Ridgewood Ave., Ormond Beach, FL. ARRANGEMENTS AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO HERBERT THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
