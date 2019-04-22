|
Kenneth D. Reside
03/06/1931 - 04/20/2019
Kenneth D. Reside, age 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Ken was born March 6, 1931 in Pleasant Plains, IL to his loving parents John and Sarah Reside. Ken retired after 30 years as an engineering manager at General Electric. Once retired he taught mathematics at Daytona Beach Community College and loved to spend his time golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was also an active volunteer through his church and Hospice Care of Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Liz Hinds Reside; his children: Beth (Eric) Christner, Mark (Jane) Reside and Paul (Jo) Reside; grandchildren: Rachel (Michael) Howard and Jason (Alex) Christner. Ken will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. A memorial is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach, located at 336 S Halifax Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Kenneth D. Reside's name to First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019