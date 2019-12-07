|
Kenneth E. Cox Jr.
December 3, 2019
Kenneth E. Cox Jr., age 85, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Ken was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Kenneth and Evelyn Cox in 1934. He graduated from Central High School in Grand Rapids and he attended Ferris State University. Mr. Cox found his niche and became a successful Volkswagen salesman and sales trainer. He met the love of his life, Marilyn (Rocks) in 1960 and in September 1961 they were married. Eventually Ken went to work for the family business, Rocks Ready Mix where he worked with his father in-law and over time became the company president. Ken transitioned the family company into Cox Leasing. He was a longtime active member of Fellowship Reformed Church in Holland, as well as, Westminister by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach, Florida and Our Family of God Church in Newago, Michigan. Mr. Cox was a Shriner in good standing and because so, he was invited to join the Fraternal Order of Jesters. He enjoyed bowling, volleyball and especially loved boating. Mr. Cox honorably served his country in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Korean conflict. He also served on the Park Township board and was a member of the Port Orange VFW Korean War group. Ken is survived by his dear wife of 58 years, Marilyn Cox; son, Gerald (Cynthia) Cox of Holland; daughter, Roxanne Cox of Daytona Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Marian (Kyle) King, Mark Cox, Matthew Cox, Patrick Deal and Christian Oehmke; great-grandchildren, Eliana King and Zoe King. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenny Cox. The family will receive visitors Monday, December 9, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 W. Lakewood Blvd, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 11:00 am, at Fellowship Church. Reverend Jim Barr and U.S. Naval Chaplain Marian King presiding. The United States Army Honor Guard will bestow military honors. Interment in Lakewood Cemetery. A memorial service will also take place Thursday, December 19, at 11:00 am, at Westminister by the Sea Presbyterian Church, 3221 S Peninsula Dr, Daytona Beach, FL. Memorial Contributions may be made to Western Theological Seminary - Rocks Bible Fund, 101 East 13th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019