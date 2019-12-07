Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fellowship Reformed Church
2165 W. Lakewood Blvd
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Reformed Church
2165 W. Lakewood Blvd
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth E. Cox Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth E. Cox Jr. Obituary
Kenneth E. Cox Jr.
December 3, 2019
Kenneth E. Cox Jr., age 85, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Ken was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Kenneth and Evelyn Cox in 1934. He graduated from Central High School in Grand Rapids and he attended Ferris State University. Mr. Cox found his niche and became a successful Volkswagen salesman and sales trainer. He met the love of his life, Marilyn (Rocks) in 1960 and in September 1961 they were married. Eventually Ken went to work for the family business, Rocks Ready Mix where he worked with his father in-law and over time became the company president. Ken transitioned the family company into Cox Leasing. He was a longtime active member of Fellowship Reformed Church in Holland, as well as, Westminister by the Sea Presbyterian Church in Daytona Beach, Florida and Our Family of God Church in Newago, Michigan. Mr. Cox was a Shriner in good standing and because so, he was invited to join the Fraternal Order of Jesters. He enjoyed bowling, volleyball and especially loved boating. Mr. Cox honorably served his country in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Korean conflict. He also served on the Park Township board and was a member of the Port Orange VFW Korean War group. Ken is survived by his dear wife of 58 years, Marilyn Cox; son, Gerald (Cynthia) Cox of Holland; daughter, Roxanne Cox of Daytona Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Marian (Kyle) King, Mark Cox, Matthew Cox, Patrick Deal and Christian Oehmke; great-grandchildren, Eliana King and Zoe King. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenny Cox. The family will receive visitors Monday, December 9, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 W. Lakewood Blvd, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held Tuesday, December 10, at 11:00 am, at Fellowship Church. Reverend Jim Barr and U.S. Naval Chaplain Marian King presiding. The United States Army Honor Guard will bestow military honors. Interment in Lakewood Cemetery. A memorial service will also take place Thursday, December 19, at 11:00 am, at Westminister by the Sea Presbyterian Church, 3221 S Peninsula Dr, Daytona Beach, FL. Memorial Contributions may be made to Western Theological Seminary - Rocks Bible Fund, 101 East 13th Street, Holland, MI 49423.
To leave a memory or to sign an online register book please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted the Dykstra Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -