Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Kenneth E. Shreve


1937 - 2020
Kenneth E. Shreve
Dec. 10, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2020
Kenneth E. Shreve, 82, Holly Hill, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Shreve was born in Brantley, AL and had been an area resident for 60 years. He was a truck driver for Great American Trucking of Memphis, TN for 25 years before his retirement. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Doris Murray Shreve; three daughters, Michelle (Rusty) Hedger of Hephzibah, GA, Linda (William) Soden of Winter Springs and Kelsie Marie Shreve of Holly Hill; two grandchildren, David Avery and Shane Henry and one great grandchild, Addyson Henry. He was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Wayne Shreve in 1962. Celebration of Life will be 11 AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Sgt. Major Freddie L. Murray, retired USMC of Leesburg, will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
