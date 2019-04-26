Home

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
02/14/1926 - 04/23/2019
Ken was born in Wesley, GA to James Luther Luke and Mattie Mathis Luke. Survived by wife of 38 years, Martha and former wife, Janet Luke. He leaves behind two daughters, Norma Nauman (husband Robert) and Linda Lawler-Wallace (husband Scott) and son-in-law Robert Richardson, husband of daughter Shirley Richardson, who passed in 2014; three grand children and spouses with five great grand children. Also three step-children, Kendra Stuart, Kyle Stuart (wife Linda) and Kent Stuart (wife MarKay), five step grand children and six step great grand children. He served in the US Navy during WWII; worked for the Internal Revenue for 30 years before retiring in 1980. In 1981 Ken and Martha moved to Florida and had a tax prep and bookkeeping service for several years. He was a very active member of Flagler Beach Lions Club and the United Methodist Church of Flagler Beach. His hobby was "fixing" things and yard work. Burial plans are cremation with internment in West Branch Iowa. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
