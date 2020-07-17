Kenneth Edward Hurley
May 30, 1940 - July 12, 2020
Kenneth Edward Hurley, age 80, passed away on July 12, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice, Ormond Beach, Florida. He was born on May 30, 1940 in Paducah, Kentucky. He was predeceased by his loving parents William Edward Hurley and Charlotte Russell Hurley, and his brother Larry Hurley. Ken graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1958, then attended Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He served in the Army for 6 years being honorably discharged as a Sargent. He started his career in
the insurance business with the General Adjustment Bureau in Danville, Kentucky. In 1969 he was transferred to the Daytona Beach/Ormond Beach area. He then continued
his insurance career in Daytona Beach with Brown & Brown Insurance and Suntrust
Bank. Ken was a past Vice President of the Board of Governors DB Chamber of
Commerce, Captain of the Daytona Beach Quarterback Club, member of the Board of
Directors of the Kiwanis Club, Chairman of Ducks Unlimited, and Chairman of the
Florida Waterfowl Advisory Committee where he was instrumental in drafting the
Waterfowl Stamp. Ken was an avid duck hunter for most of his life. He also enjoyed
barbecuing on his grill and making and canning his famous Uncle Hurley's BBQ sauce,
and giving as gifts to his many friends. Ken's favorite place to visit was Green Turtle
Cay, Bahamas, where over more than 25 years he made so many friends there he was
nicknamed "Mayor of GTC ". The adventures in Green Turtle made him such a favorite
friend to so many in the Bahamas, that most Ormond area visitors were asked "Where's
Ken?"; before traditional hello's. In his later years, he was happiest when he was
spending time with his grandkids boating, fishing, or just hanging out with them. He was
affectionately known to them as "Pops". His pride in his children's families and their
achievements was a source of great happiness in his life along with keeping in touch
with his many friends. He is survived by his son, Andy Hurley (Joanne), his daughter
Paige Rutledge, and his grandchildren Slayden Hurley, Rustin Hurley, Owen Hurley,
and Carson Rutledge. A private family and friends service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com
.