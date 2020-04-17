Home

Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Kenneth Hanson


1937 - 2020
Kenneth Hanson Obituary
Kenneth Hanson
March 31, 1937 - April 13, 2020
Kenneth Myron Hanson passed away in his sleep at home on Monday, April 13th. He was a beloved husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Ken grew up in Elgin, Illinois. He spent his entire career serving his country. In his twenties he joined the US Air Force. He served 27 years and rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. After retiring from the Air Force, he served 14 years teaching ROTC at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach. After his retirement from there, he spent countless hours volunteering with the Port Orange Police Department as a domestic violence advocate. Ken was loved by his family who knew he had a heart of gold under his crusty military sergeant exterior. He would always do whatever he could to help us when needed. Ken was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara, and parents. He is survived by his sister, brother, daughter, son, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and his dog. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Center, Daytona Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
