Kenneth Lee CornellApril 29, 1936 - May 27, 2020Kenneth Lee Cornell, age 84, of Ormond Beach passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Stuart Meyer Hospice House. Ken was born in Crookston, Minnesota on April 29th, 1936 to Glenn and Olga (Bakkela) Cornell. He was a 1954 graduate of Sauk Centre High School in Minnesota where he excelled in academics and sports, including baseball, basketball, and golf, his life-long favorite sport. He attended North Dakota State University where he was a leading member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, participated in the AFROTC program, and met the love of his life, Sara (Riley). After graduating in 1959 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he was assigned to Patrick Air Force Base in Cape Canaveral, FL as a 2nd Lieutenant. Ken was promoted to 1st Lieutenant before being transferred to the Air Force Reserves where he retired as a Captain. Ken and Sara married in 1960 and while stationed in Florida had their first two daughters Judy and Katy. In 1963, he began working for IBM as a Systems Engineer in the Washington D.C area where their daughter Mary was born. He had a very successful career with IBM, and was involved in groundbreaking projects with NASA, JC Penney and other projects, becoming a top salesman and manager during his tenure. He received an MBA from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and attained his recreational pilot's license for solo aircraft flight. During his career the family lived in Washington D.C., Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Raleigh, where he retired from IBM. Ken and Sara moved to Ormond Beach in 2011 and are members of Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church. Ken sang in the choir, led a men's bible study, and shared the love and grace of Jesus Christ whenever he could. He was a great husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and community member whose kindness, wit, and sense of humor made him an unforgettable part of the many lives he touched. He always expressed gratitude for his supportive, loving family and the treasured friendships in his life. Survivors include his wife, Sara, of Ormond Beach; brother, Robert (Martha) Cornell of Venice, FL; three daughters, Judy (Mark) Methner of Charlotte, Katy (Nathan) Rachman of Ormond Beach, and Mary Cornell of Saint Paul; grandchildren Anna Rachman, Ben Rachman, Riley Methner, and Rachel Methner; nephew Andy Cornell, niece Julie Cornell; Kiwi-daughter Deidre (James) Bailey and Harry. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn and faithful companion Rudy. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted.