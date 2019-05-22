|
|
Kenneth "Mac" McMurray
11/10/1940 - 04/04/2019
On April 4, 2019, a disturbance in the Gator Nation Force marked the passing of beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend Kenneth C. McMurray. Surrounded by family and friends, he passed away peacefully at home. Mac, as he was known to everyone, was born November 10, 1940 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Frederic and Eleanor McMurray. He spent his very early childhood in Philadelphia and then the family relocated to Sanford, Florida, where Mac completed his primary and secondary education. It was a great point of pride that he was a Sanford Celery Fed. After graduation, Mac joined the U.S. Army where he served as a paratrooper. His service included time in Southeast Asia. After the military, Mac moved to Daytona Beach and served as a Volusia County lifeguard. Mac began his college education at the local community college, and after completing his AA, he continued on to the University of Florida. He was a proud and active Gator for the rest of his life. Mac was a life-long avid reader and he was never without at least two books that he was reading. He had an extensive library. Music was also a passion and there was always music in the air at Mac's house. He had an extensive music collection. Outdoors was where you would find Mac the happiest. A real green-thumb gardener, his yard was the garden beautiful spot in the neighborhood. Every July, for over 25 years, Mac would camp in the west, mostly in the Rockies. He enjoyed national parks and forests and marveled at the beauty of nature. Mac spent most of his working life as a teacher and coach at Seabreeze High School, where he was a positive influence on hundreds and hundreds of students and athletes. He enjoyed the respect of his peers and students alike. Mac is survived by his daughter Katie and son-in-law Dwight, son Michael, granddaughters Catlin and Lindsey, siblings Don, Nina, Melinda, Suzie and Mark. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bruce, Harry and Rick. Mac leaves behind family and a host of friends to cherish his memory, feeling privileged to have known and loved him. He spent his life in service to others. He will be missed. A service of remembrance will be celebrated on Sunday, June 2nd at 11:00 AM at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made in Mac's memory to McMurray Scholarship Fund in c/o Seabreeze High School, 2700 N. Oleander Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32118. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 22 to May 26, 2019