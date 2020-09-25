Kenneth "Ken" Peer10/18/1941 - 09/19/2020Kenneth "Ken" E Peer, 78, of Port Orange passed away Saturday September 19, 2020. He was born October 18, 1941 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, the son of the late of late Eugene and Alberta Peer. Ken worked for Volusia County as a heavy equipment operator.He is survived by his wife, Barbara A Peer his children, Tammy Eastmead and Steve Currier, his grandchildren, Corey and Clay Treat, TJ Eastmead, Alexis and Christopher Currier and his great-grandchildren, Xavian, Blake, Adilynn and Myla Treat. He is also survived by his brother Ben Peer.Services will be Private.Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is in charge of the arrangements