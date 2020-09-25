1/
Kenneth "Ken" Peer
1941 - 2020
10/18/1941 - 09/19/2020
Kenneth "Ken" E Peer, 78, of Port Orange passed away Saturday September 19, 2020. He was born October 18, 1941 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, the son of the late of late Eugene and Alberta Peer. Ken worked for Volusia County as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A Peer his children, Tammy Eastmead and Steve Currier, his grandchildren, Corey and Clay Treat, TJ Eastmead, Alexis and Christopher Currier and his great-grandchildren, Xavian, Blake, Adilynn and Myla Treat. He is also survived by his brother Ben Peer.
Services will be Private.
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange is in charge of the arrangements



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange
1201 Dunlawton Ave
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 761-1100
