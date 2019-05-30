|
|
Kenneth R. Phillips
May 24, 1936 - May 29, 2019
Kenneth R. Phillips of New Smyrna Beach, FL, passed away at Halifax Hospital Hospice, Edgewater, FL with his loving family by his side, on May 29, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease and C.O.P.D.
Born in Soperton, GA, he moved to New Smyrna Beach in 1946. He was an Eagle Scout in the nationally recognized New Smyrna Beach Troop 72 under J.D. Busenlehner, Scoutmaster. He graduated in 1955, from Live Oak High School, where he was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball, earning all EFC Conference in both, Allstate in basketball and a basketball scholarship to the University of Florida where he graduated in 1961 and earned a Master's degree in education from Stetson University in 1973. He served eight years in the Florida National Guard, six months basic training at Fort Jackson, SC, where he was Squad leader for front line mobile artillery support. His career in education included teacher, coach, administrator, assistant principal 15 yrs., retiring in 1993.
While in college he was a lifeguard on Daytona Beach for four years. Early hobbies include men's city basketball leagues, NSB, Daytona YMCA, and Holly Hill; hunting and primitive hunts with dogs; camping; training horses and coaching both daughters for gymkhana, Florida High School Rodeo events on a statewide, tr-state and national level. In retirement he was a member of the Nifty Fifties Band, created for reunions and fun events.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Wanda, his two daughters, Angela (David) Santaniello of Port Orange, FL, and Christine (Don) Coffell of Iredell, TX; six grandchildren, Mark (Shalee) Daniel, Amanda (David) Kiser, Miranda Beaudry, Bridget Beaudry and Darby (Trevor Grilley) Beaudry, Ayla (Cyler Frost) Coffell, Kyra Coffell, Trevin Coffell and seven great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be Saturday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Settle Wilder Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach, FL, with family visitation at 10 a.m. and burial in Edgewater New Smyrna Cemetery following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite scholarship fund.
Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019