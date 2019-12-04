Home

Kenneth Stickler Jr.


1935 - 2019
Kenneth Stickler Jr. Obituary
Kenneth Stickler, Jr.
Aug. 11, 1935 - Nov. 30, 2019
Kenneth "Dan" Strickler, Jr., 84, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, FL. A Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm on Sunday December 8, 2019 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm also at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond on Sunday December 8, 2019. Interment will follow in Daytona Memorial Park, 1425 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL. He was born on August 11, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Loretta (Beatty) Strickler, Sr. Dan retired as a Sergeant First Class for the United States Army of which he served three tours during Vietnam as an Aviation Specialist. He moved to this area in 1979 from Schweinfurt, Germany. Dan retired in 2000 as a Sergeant for the State of Florida Department of Corrections after 20 years. Dan was a certified aeronautical engineer, Grand Master Modern Arnis and was also inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame three times. Dan was an advocate for veterans and enjoyed Martial Arts. Most of all Dan enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his son, Buzz (Gail) Strickler of Holly Hill; two daughters, Valarie (Deral) Smith of Titusville, FL and Jessica Fowler of Ormond Beach, FL; brother, Fred Strickler of Riverside, CA; two sisters, Ruth Zlenko of MN and MarySue Dickerson of OH; nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Strickler and by his two brothers, Allen and Gerald. Donations may be made in his memory to The s Project by visiting www.woundedwarrior.org or to PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Condolences may be shared with the family here on our online guestbook.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
