Kenneth Wayne Stoner

6/22/1947 - 6/13/2020

Kenneth Wayne Stoner (Ken) of South Daytona Beach, FL passed away peacefully Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice of Edgewater, Fl. Ken was 72 years old. He was a graduate of West Virginia University with a degree in journalism. Ken is proceeded in his death by his parents, Daniel and Phyllis Stoner. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and Ken's two granddaughters, Jolie and Kaeli, their dad Chad, Ken's brothers Tom and Dean (Tina), and numerous friends and other family.

Ken loved to write, tend his garden, enjoy a cold beer and good burger, and always lively conversation with others. He was loved by many and often expressed that love in words, written and spoken, and by acts of kindness. Ken was always one to lend a hand, give a listening ear, or tell a funny joke, depending on what the situation called for. He long served many Chambers of Commerce, including the Daytona Beach Chamber. Ken was very active in his community, and especially the Amvets Post 911, serving in many leadership positions.

The family would like to thank Dr. Latif and his team from Port Orange oncology, as well as the doctors, nurses, and staff of Halifax Hospital for their great care for Ken during his illness. In addition, we would also like to express our appreciation to Halifax Health Hospice for their compassionate care and concern for Ken.

If desired, friends can make memorial contributions in Kens' name to Amvets Post 911, 5624 Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange, FL, 32127.



