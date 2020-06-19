Kent Devore Miller
May 9, 1925 - June 12, 2020
Kent was an extraordinary man who will be greatly missed. His honest, outgoing, and upbeat nature won him countless friends and endeared him to everyone he met. The world was a better place because of him. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Kent attended Henry Ford's school. At 6 feet 5 inches Kent was a standout nicknamed "Shorty" by Mr. Ford. It was there that he became interested in science and technology, meeting such luminaries as Mr. and Mrs. Ford, Orville Wright, and George Washington Carver. Right after his high school graduation in 1943, Kent enlisted in the army and was sent to the European Theater. He served as a combat medic in the 102nd infantry, the 'Ozarks,' that fought its way across southern Holland and across Germany. Upon his return to civilized life, Kent attended Oberlin College and later garnered his PhD in biochemistry at Wayne State University. It was at Oberlin where he met the love of his life, Joanne, and the couple settled near Albany, NY and started their family. While working full-time at the New York State Health Department, Kent attended Albany Medical College and earned his MD. Kent later moved his family to Miami, Florida where he spent 30 years doing research at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Kent was passionate about his work. Throughout a lengthy career that spanned over six decades, he made significant contributions to the disciplines of hematology and infectious disease, and to the development of antiviral treatments. Kent is survived by his children; Julie, Joelle, and Geoff; grandchildren Max, Jonas, Nicolas, and Erica; a great-grandchild Geoffrey; and his wonderful caregiver Guirletha Roseau. Those who knew him well know that he would appreciate the following in his remembrance: A) Remember him and those you love in your prayers. B) Hug the members of your family. C) Do a favor for someone in need. In lieu of flowers Kent would appreciate donations to the Veterans Museum and Education Center, located at 166 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.