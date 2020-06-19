Kent Devore Miller
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent Devore Miller
May 9, 1925 - June 12, 2020
Kent was an extraordinary man who will be greatly missed. His honest, outgoing, and upbeat nature won him countless friends and endeared him to everyone he met. The world was a better place because of him. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Kent attended Henry Ford's school. At 6 feet 5 inches Kent was a standout nicknamed "Shorty" by Mr. Ford. It was there that he became interested in science and technology, meeting such luminaries as Mr. and Mrs. Ford, Orville Wright, and George Washington Carver. Right after his high school graduation in 1943, Kent enlisted in the army and was sent to the European Theater. He served as a combat medic in the 102nd infantry, the 'Ozarks,' that fought its way across southern Holland and across Germany. Upon his return to civilized life, Kent attended Oberlin College and later garnered his PhD in biochemistry at Wayne State University. It was at Oberlin where he met the love of his life, Joanne, and the couple settled near Albany, NY and started their family. While working full-time at the New York State Health Department, Kent attended Albany Medical College and earned his MD. Kent later moved his family to Miami, Florida where he spent 30 years doing research at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Kent was passionate about his work. Throughout a lengthy career that spanned over six decades, he made significant contributions to the disciplines of hematology and infectious disease, and to the development of antiviral treatments. Kent is survived by his children; Julie, Joelle, and Geoff; grandchildren Max, Jonas, Nicolas, and Erica; a great-grandchild Geoffrey; and his wonderful caregiver Guirletha Roseau. Those who knew him well know that he would appreciate the following in his remembrance: A) Remember him and those you love in your prayers. B) Hug the members of your family. C) Do a favor for someone in need. In lieu of flowers Kent would appreciate donations to the Veterans Museum and Education Center, located at 166 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved