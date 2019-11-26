|
Kevin Duncan Brownrigg
Nov. 1, 1964 - Oct. 31, 2019
Kevin Duncan Brownrigg, age 54, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 31, 2019. The eldest son of Robert M. and Mary Patricia (Larkin) Brownrigg, he was born on November 1, 1964 in New York, New York. His family moved to Ormond Beach, FL in 1977.
Kevin attended Father Lopez Catholic High School and graduated from Seabreeze High School. He then later attended and graduated from The University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications. Kevin was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. While at UCF, Kevin met his beloved wife, Karen Sabol. After graduating, Kevin began his career in the packaging industry working for many companies including Constar Plastics, Owens-Illinois/Graham Packaging, Obrist Americas, Pelliconi, and Envases/DevTech. Kevin loved his family very much and was very involved with his children's activities. He loved coaching and mentoring. He served the community by coaching soccer, T-ball, softball, and being on the Board of Directors Ormond Beach Soccer Club. He was involved with the Daytona Beach AAU Track and Field Program as well. He also enjoyed mission trips with his family to Costa Rica through Salty Church. He believed in performing a good deed every day.
Kevin enjoyed gathering with friends and family for Disney camping trips, boat trips to Captain Hiram's, surf trips, bike rides, and full moon seafood boils on the beach. He loved the beach and surfing. He considered strangers to be friends he hadn't met yet. Kevin is survived by his wife of 30 years, Karen (Sabol); his children, Kelly, Nicole, and Shane; his parents, Robert M and Mary Patricia Brownrigg; his brother, Robert E Brownrigg (Debbie); his Mother-In Law, Agnes Sabol; Brother In Laws, Jay Sabol and Chris Sabol (Kim); his niece, Bethany Brownrigg; his nephews, Robby Brownrigg and Cole Sabol.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Neptune Avenue Beach Approach, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 on December 7, 2019 at 12 PM. The family request instead of flowers donations be made to Salty Family Services or Christian Surfers through Salty Church, 221 Vining Court, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019