|
|
Kevin Robinson
11/30/1956 - 12/21/2019
Kevin Robinson, age 63, of New Smyrna Beach, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach. Born in Daytona Beach to Russell and Margaret Howland Robinson, Kevin was a lifelong resident. A meat cutter with Winn-Dixie for over 30 years and a member of the National Rifle Association, Kevin was a huge Gator fan. He loved fishing and hunting and was a collector of Civil War memorabilia. Survivors include is wife of 25 years, Sue; daughters, Margaret (Dan) Parent and Terri (John) Hargis; all of Edgewater; grandchildren, Alyssa Parent, Caleb Parent and Taylor Hargis; sisters, Kim (Roy) Westberry, and Kathy (Gary) Bittle, all of Oak Hill. Also survived my several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts. Kevin was preceded in death by his brother, Kirk Robinson and his parents. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Hill, with Pastor Tim Palmer, officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends will be received on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel, New Smyrna Beach. At the family's request the attire will be casual. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Kevin's memory to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 1010, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019