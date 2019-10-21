|
Kevin W. Smith
Mar. 8, 1982 - Oct. 15, 2019
Kevin W. Smith of South Daytona went home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2019. He was born in Daytona Beach on March 8, 1982 and is survived by his loving daughter Jasmine R. Smith of South Daytona. Kevin was a member of First Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, accepting Jesus as his savior as a teen. He attended local schools: Tomoka Elementary, Silver Sands Middle and Spruce Creek High. He was employed by APS Security Systems as a burglar alarm specialist for seven years before suffering a disabling illness. Those years seemed to be the happiest and most fulfilling for him. It was during those years that he married Malisa Segren, their daughter Jasmine was born and they bought their first home. He enjoyed spending time with family, his job and fishing. Although Kevin and Malisa did not remain married, they maintained a cooperative and cordial relationship, always putting the welfare of Jasmine above their own. In addition to his daughter, Jasmine, also left to cherish Kevin's memory are his father Stephen M. Smith , Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, CJ Smith, Klamath Falls, Oregon; and his step-father Charles T. Moore, Port Orange. He is also survived by three aunts and two uncles: Cheryl Grant; Clarksville, Tennessee; Janet Holder Hubbs (Jon), Orlando; Sandra Holder, Kissimmee; Mark Holder (Gee), Hollister; and Steven Holder (Dawn), Green Cove Springs. Also surviving are 10 cousins: Mark Daniel Holder (Amanda), Jacksonville, Jonathan Grant, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saige Holder, Shana Holder and Shelby Holder, all of Green Cove Springs; Keith Holder (Joy), Apex, North Carolina; Audrie Horan (Andrew), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Anthony Wolf and Erika Wolf, both of Orlando. Kevin's mother, Arlene G. Moore, of Port Orange, his uncle John Holder, Jacksonville, and his cousin Matthew Holder, Palatka predeceased him. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude the doctors and staff at Advanced Practical Nursing, Ormond Beach and the staff at Countryside Apartments, Daytona Beach, for their care and assistance to Kevin for many years. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held Saturday, November 2 at 1 pm at the new location of First Baptist Church with the Senior Pastor Eric Stitts and Member Care Pastor Paul Dillow officiating. The new location is on Tomoka Farms Road about one mile south of US 92; not far from the Daytona Flea Market.
