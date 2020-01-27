Home

Kim E. Hopkins


1957 - 2020
Kim E. Hopkins Obituary
Kim E. Hopkins
Aug. 1, 1957 - Jan. 26, 2020
DAYTONA BEACH FL – Kim Ellen Hopkins, 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Halifax Health Hospice in Orange City, FL after a brief illness. She was born August 1, 1957 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late William J Hopkins and Nancy (Russell) Hopkins. Kim worked in the hospitality industry throughout the Daytona Beach area for over 30 years. Like her father, Kim was a great basketball player in her youth. She played on the varsity team at Waterbury Catholic High School throughout high school. She also loved golf, swimming and softball. She was an avid sports fan (Go Cowboys) and animal lover. Survivors include her sister Diane Yarosis of Valrico, FL and a brother William J Hopkins Jr. and his partner Marlene Hill of Waterbury. She is also survived by her aunt and uncle, Barbara and Jack Hamel, two nephews and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Suzanne Hopkins. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and arrangements handled by Lankford Funeral Home in Deland FL. Memorial contributions may be made to Community United Methodist Church at 616 Harvey Ave Daytona Beach, FL.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
